Experience the perfect balance of head and body euphoria with High THCa Flower – Blue Dream. This potent flower relaxes the mind and the body with sweet berry fruity inhales and subtle earthy diesel exhales. These fluffy buds are packed with Myrcene, Alpha-Pinene, and Beta-caryophyllene as the dominant terpenes. All of these are known for creating relaxing cerebral and physical psychoactive effects.



The dense emerald buds of the Blue Dream strain are brimming with sweet berries and light diesel notes creating an enticing aroma. The Blue Dream strain is a Sativa-dominant strain cultivated indoors to maximize potency and effect. It is perfect for uplifting any part of the day, as it can help relieve stress and anxiety or reduce chronic pain and nausea.



THCa flower creates a psychoactive effect when heated with a flame or other heat source. This decarboxylates the cannabinoid into the delightfully euphoric Delta 9. After lighting the Blue Dream strain, finding a perfect balance will be like living the dream.



Many consumers gleefully report that the effects of the Blue Dream strain are an uplifting and inspiring cerebral high that is very calming for the body. Several therapeutic benefits have been attributed to the use of Delta 9 THC. They include:



Improved mood

Reduced anxiety

Neuroprotection

Boost in motivation

Increased appetite

Reduction in chronic pain



THCa 28.07%

Delta 9 THC 0.26%

CBGA 1.95%

CBG 0.17%

THCVa 0.17%

Total Cannabinoids 28.71%



What is THCa?



THCa (tetrahydrocannabinolic acid) is a natural cannabinoid that has been identified within the cannabis plant. It is one of over 120. Research shows that when THCa is heated it decarboxylates into Delta 9, resulting in euphoric effects. It differs from other cannabinoids, such as Delta 8 and Delta 10, because no euphoria will be produced when THCa is eaten raw. The human body does not get hot enough to decarboxylate THCa. It must be activated by applying extreme heat. This is accomplished using a lighter, torch, or vaporizer. Once converted into Delta 9, it bonds with the CB1 and CB2 receptors of the endocannabinoid system similarly to THCH, THCB, and HHC to produce psychoactive effects. Delta 9 THC is also known for its anxiolytic (anti-anxiety), antiemetic (anti-nausea), analgesic (pain relieving), orexigenic (appetite stimulant), and neuroprotective properties.

What is THCa flower?



Growers and farmers cultivate THCa flower specifically for their unique mood states and terpene profiles. Sativa, Indica, and hybrid strains can be grown either indoors or outdoors, but it can affect flavor profile and potency. Each THCa flower strain produces individualized psychoactive mood states for each enthusiast based on cannabinoid, terpene, and flavonoid profiles. Some consumers enjoy a flower with a higher Linalool concentration because it creates a smiley mood state. Others find Myrcene to be an enjoyable relaxing and quiet mood state. Some popular THCa strains include the Hippie Crippler strain, Han Solo strain, and Time Traveler strain.



Remember, to enjoy the psychoactive effects of THCa flower it must be decarboxylated. Do not expect any feeling of elation if THCa flower is eaten or ingested raw. The average temperature of the human body does not convert THCa into Delta 9.

THCa vs THC Flower?



THC flower is the term used by recreational dispensaries to refer to marijuana. It is tested using a gas chromatography test which requires heat to determine the Delta 9 THC potency. THCa flower is the natural flower growing on the cannabis plant. It is tested using liquid chromatography and converts into Delta 9 when it is heated by nature, a flame, or other heating source.



As the cannabis flower grows, THCa is one of the first cannabinoids to appear stemming from CBG. When the plant matures, the THCa is heated by the sun or other environmental factors and decarboxylates into Delta 9 THC. This process releases the acid from tetrahydrocannabinolic acid (THCa) leaving behind Delta 9 tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the intoxicating cannabinoid most people associate with cannabis. This only happens in small amounts naturally, but this same conversion happens when THCa flower is heated with a lighter, torch, vape, or oven. Once converted into Delta 9 THC, it interacts with the body’s endocannabinoid system to produce psychoactive effects.

How is THCa flower made?



THCa flower is not made or manufactured using any processes. This cannabinoid is a naturally occurring compound within the cannabis plant. Research has shown that as the plant grows, this cannabinoid appears in abundance early on. As the plant is heated by the surrounding area and the sun small amounts of THCa decarboxylate into Delta 9 THC. This natural process is sped up when cannabis flowers are heated using a flame, vape, or other processes. Using a liquid chromatography test, it has been found that all cannabis strains have a higher THCa concentration than Delta 9 until they are heated by an outside source.

What is Cannabis Indica flower?



In 1785, French biologist Jean-Baptiste Lamarck proposed a new species of cannabis called Indica after receiving samples from India. They were given to him by a French naturalist who had been traveling abroad. Lamarck went on to describe the differences between Indica and the European sativa plant. Indica plants tend to be short and bushier with thick leaves. They have a shorter growing cycle and fare better in colder climates compared to Sativa strains.



Many people like to report that Indica strains create a strong body elation that can be very relaxing and help reduce anxiety and improve sleep. While this may be true for some Indica flower strains, it is not true for all Indica strains. Experts agree that the psychoactive effects of a cannabis plant are determined by the cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids present, and each person’s physiology. That is why two different people can have two different experiences when inhaling or consuming the same cannabis strain. The ratio of THC to CBD will also change from strain to strain. One Indica can have a stronger concentration of THC while another has more CBD. Generally, there is about a one-to-one ratio in many indica strains.

What is Cannabis Sativa flower?



The Sativa flower was named and classified by Carl Linnaeus in 1753. These strains are known to grow tall and spindly with thin leaves. They generally grow well in warmer climates than Indica strains and have a longer growth cycle. Generally, sativa strains have more THC than CBD. This makes them effective in helping with depression, headache, and weight loss, but it can also cause anxiety when taking in larger amounts.



Many people say that sativa strains create energizing and intense cerebral psychoactive effects. Some sativa strains do invoke this kind of effect, but there are plenty of Sativa strains that will not. Experts agree that the effects of each strain are determined by the cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoid profiles. A person’s physiology is also a factor in the effects of a strain. This is why two people can smoke or ingest the same strain and have vastly different experiences.

What is a Sativa Indica Hybrid Strain?



Growers and Mother Nature have been cultivating hybrid forms of plants for generations. Some farmers have wanted to harness the calming effects of one strain and pair it with the energizing effects of another. So, in this spirit, they have been cross-breeding and cross-breeding strains. This has led to some of the most popular strains in dispensaries across the country. Many growers keep a log of which strains have been bred together to show the origins of certain strains. A hybrid strain is generally considered to have 50% Indica and 50% Sativa genes. However, the ratio can be different giving rise to indica dominant strains and sativa dominant strains.

What is the Difference Between Indica and Sativa Strains?



Many people like to say that an Indica strain has a strong psychoactive effect that induces extreme relaxation and enjoyable lethargy. These same people will tout that a Sativa strain has an uplifting psychoactive effect that can be energizing and spark exciting creativity. While this is true for some people, it is not true for everyone. There are some Indica strains that can be very uplifting, and some Sativa strains, like the Mac 1 strain, that can put some people to sleep. A lot of this depends on the cannabinoid, terpene, and flavonoid profile of each strain. A person’s physiology also plays a factor in how different strains will affect them. This is why no two strains will affect two people exactly in the same way.



The only notable differences in Indica and Sativa strains are how they grow and where they grow. Indica strains tend to be shorter bushier plants with wide leaves. They have a shorter growth cycle and fare well in colder climates. Sativa strains grow taller and have thinner stalks and leaves. Their growth cycle is longer and Sativa strains tend to grow better in warmer climates.

Which is Stronger Indica or Sativa?



The potency levels of Indica and Sativa strains can vary from strain to strain. Some Sativa strains have a potency level that exceeds 35%. There are Indica strains that can also have very high potency levels. The strength of the psychoactive effects depends more on the cannabinoid, terpene, and flavonoid profile. Plus, one’s own body has a factor in the euphoria they experience. Some people respond better to higher terpene levels of Beta-caryophyllene while others enjoy the feel of a stronger Linalool concentration. Deciding whether an Indica or a Sativa strain is stronger is a personal opinion, and only trying both will help someone decide.

What are Terpenes?



These naturally occurring compounds are in plants, some animals, and even some insects. Spruce trees, lavender flowers, and fruits, like apples and bananas, have different terpenes that contribute to the aroma. Studies have shown that terpenes promote homeostasis within the body and work synergistically to boost the benefits of cannabis. There are many different terpenes, but the three most prominent ones in cannabis are Myrcene, Linalool, and Alpha-Pinene.

What is Limonene?



Citrus is the most prominent aroma with the terpene Limonene. It is a pleasant lemony and slightly citrusy scent that excites a lot of consumers. Besides being in several strains of cannabis, this terpene is also found in mint, juniper, and citrus fruits. This delicious terpene is found in the Sex Panther strain, Skywalker strain, and the Mac 1 strain.

What are the Benefits of Limonene?



A very strong relaxation and lethargy is reported by many people after enjoying flower with Limonene. Others have said they felt a reduction in nausea. Research has shown limonene can help as an anti-inflammatory and antioxidant.

What is Beta-Caryophyllene?



Beta-caryophyllene is a terpene that enlivens the senses with a sweet clove and wood smell and a hint of pepper. It is one of the most abundant terpenes found in cannabis strains. It is also found in oregano, basil, and pepper. This amazing terpene is found in the Skywalker strain.

What are the Benefits of Beta-Caryophyllene?



Almost everyone who tries a strain with this terpene reports they feel an uplifted and talkative mood state. This helps many reduce anxiety and let loose in social settings. Studies have shown that beta-caryophyllene can also relieve pain while reducing cholesterol.

What is Linalool?



Linalool enlivens the senses with a sweet lavender and mint fragrance that is slightly reminiscent of cinnamon. Not only is Linalool enjoyed in cannabis, it can be found in lavender, laurel, and rosewood. This amazingly potent terpene can be found in strains like Sex Panther, Han Solo, and Granddaddy Purple.

What are the Benefits of Linalool?



Many people say that they feel energized and a tingly sensation after consuming strains with Linalool as the dominant terpene. Research has shown that his terpene promotes relaxation and enhances sleep.

What are Flavonoids?



6,000 different flavonoids exist throughout the plant kingdom. They are polyphenolic compounds that serve as secondary metabolites and are the most prevalent nutrients in the plant world. Research has determined that flavonoids play an important role in cell cycle progression. This helps with seed development and growth processes. They also support defense mechanisms by boosting resistance to bacteria, fungi, insects, and UV rays.



Flavonoids play an important role in color and appearance. In fact, the root word for flavonoids is flavus which means “yellow.” This was chosen because it is the most abundant hue of flavonoids. Flavonoids also contribute to the aroma and taste. A difference in flavonoid profile is why two strains can have identical terpene profiles, but very different aromas and effects.

Where Do You Buy the Gelonade Strain or THCa Flower Online?



CannaBuddy works hard to collect a premium selection of THCa flower including the Gelonade strain. We work with experts across the industry to source and provide top-tier THCa flower strains to our customers. We also proudly offer the Blue Dream Strain, Hippie Crippler strain, and Granddaddy Purple. All our products are third-party tested to ensure quality, efficacy, and consistency. Once you have a few strains in the cart, be sure to check the entire cannabis product line.



Consume as needed

Serving Size: 1 puff

Servings per unit: Varies



100% high-THCa hemp flower containing < 0.3 % Delta 9 THC



High-THCa Flower – Dior COA



