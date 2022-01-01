About this product
Unlike our isolate tinctures which contains only CBD, our broad spectrum tinctures contain CBD with additional beneficial compounds such as CBG, CBN, CBC, CBDV, and natural terpenes. This provides a convenient and affordable way to consume our high-quality hemp extract. Each bottle contains 30 servings and can be taken day or night.
About this brand
Medterra
Medterra is proud to offer quality and fully compliant CBD products extracted from US grown industrial hemp. Every plant is extracted under the strict guidelines of the Kentucky Department of Agricultural Industrial Hemp Program and then third party tested and guaranteed to be free of contaminants.