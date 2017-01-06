Loading…
Logo for the brand Medusa Gardens

Medusa Gardens

Cannalope Kush

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD

Cannalope Kush effects

Reported by real people like you
106 people told us about effects:
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
51% of people report feeling uplifted
Euphoric
45% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
4% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
31% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
