Critical Kali Mist effects
Reported by real people like you
11 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
81% of people report feeling uplifted
Euphoric
81% of people report feeling euphoric
Tingly
54% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Paranoid
9% of people report feeling paranoid
Depression
36% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
ADD/ADHD
18% of people say it helps with add/adhd
