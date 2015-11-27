Loading…
Critical Mist Distillate Syringe 1g

by Medusa Gardens
SativaTHC 18%CBD
Strain rating:

Critical Kali Mist effects

Reported by real people like you
11 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
81% of people report feeling uplifted
Euphoric
81% of people report feeling euphoric
Tingly
54% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Paranoid
9% of people report feeling paranoid
Depression
36% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
ADD/ADHD
18% of people say it helps with add/adhd
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Medusa Gardens
Medusa Gardens
Enumclaw, Washington