Dress up your retail countertops with Medusa Seed Bank branded countertop displays. Fill the large box with 12 of these candy-bar box sized grab-n-go boxes of 3, 6, or 12 seeds that allow your customers to choose from a vast array of superior genetics that will enable them to grow some killer plants right in their own backyard! Customers will appreciate the selection and available content on our website to help them from germination to drying. Don't worry, true stoners love variety in their stash so they'll keep coming back from all your delicious flower. Give those green thumbs the opportunity add some of their own love nugs to their mason jars. Customize the mix of photoperiod, autoflower, and Medusa Seed Bank Private Reserve.

