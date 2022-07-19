Melamed Calm and Happy Organic CBD Gummies



These mouthwatering gummies provide a new twist of one of the most popular confections known to man. These Strawberry-Lemonade flavored vegan treats are crafted with the most quality organic CBD oil on the market, offering a delicious and medicated feeling that promotes the utmost relaxation and happiness in a flavorful way.



30 Gummies / 10mg per serving.

Gluten-free and 0.0% THC.



Ingredients: Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Tapioca Syrup, Purified Water, Pectin, Organic Citric Acid, Natural Strawberry Flavor, Organic Red Color, Organic Sunflower, Lecithin, TruMask Ultra Liquid (may contain trace amounts of organic carnauba wax).



See our test results here: https://melamedcbd.com/lab-tests/

