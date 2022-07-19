About this product
These mouthwatering gummies provide a new twist of one of the most popular confections known to man. These Strawberry-Lemonade flavored vegan treats are crafted with the most quality organic CBD oil on the market, offering a delicious and medicated feeling that promotes the utmost relaxation and happiness in a flavorful way.
30 Gummies / 10mg per serving.
Gluten-free and 0.0% THC.
Ingredients: Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Tapioca Syrup, Purified Water, Pectin, Organic Citric Acid, Natural Strawberry Flavor, Organic Red Color, Organic Sunflower, Lecithin, TruMask Ultra Liquid (may contain trace amounts of organic carnauba wax).
See our test results here: https://melamedcbd.com/lab-tests/
About this brand
MelaMed blends organic Montmorency tart cherries from Northern Michigan's Leelanua Peninsula into delicious tasting Reverend Smith's CBD gummy bites that provide support for sleep, stress, and inflammation.
Known for being the only CBD brand with an ‘Awarding Winning Master Chef’ formulating Organic Cherry Gummy Bites with CBD, CBG, CBN and many other cannabinoids for maximum benefit potential.
Now available at select retail locations and online. Visit melamedcbd.com today and use code "MELA-20" to receive 20% off your order!