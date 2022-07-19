Melamed Organic Tranquil Mint Tincture



Our Tranquil Mint Tincture is a refreshing mint-flavored CBD tincture that was made with the highest quality full spectrum CBD. This mint tincture is blended with organic essential oils, and full spectrum CBD that will quell your achy body. Tinctures are a fast and effective way to ingest large amounts of CBD for immediate relief. Some types of relief include: pain relief, decreased stress, decreased aches, and relaxation which leads to an even better quality of life.



Each 1oz bottle contains 30 servings / 30mg per serving.

Gluten-free and 0.0% THC.



Ingredients: Organic Extra-Virgin Olive Oil, Organic Phytocannabinoid-Rich Hemp Extract, Organic Peppermint Essential Oil



See our test results here: https://melamedcbd.com/lab-tests/