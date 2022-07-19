About this product
Our Original blend of soft gels is a CBD lover’s favorite product.
It can help promote balance and help your body function at its best. The synergy effect, which is promoted by our CBD blend, helps decrease stress and tension all day long. Its formulated with high absorption nano-technology for maximized benefits.
Easily incorporate CBD into your daily routines with this product and obtain all the benefits that come with it!
30 softgels / 25mg per serving.
Gluten-free and 0.0% THC.
Ingredients: Phytocannabinoid-Rich Hemp Extract, Polysorbate Emulsifiers, Medium Chain Triglycerides, Beta Caryophyllene, Bovine-Derived Gelatin, Glycerin, Sorbitol, Water. Contains:Tree Nuts (Coconut)
See our test results here: https://melamedcbd.com/lab-tests/
About this brand
MelaMed blends organic Montmorency tart cherries from Northern Michigan's Leelanua Peninsula into delicious tasting Reverend Smith's CBD gummy bites that provide support for sleep, stress, and inflammation.
Known for being the only CBD brand with an ‘Awarding Winning Master Chef’ formulating Organic Cherry Gummy Bites with CBD, CBG, CBN and many other cannabinoids for maximum benefit potential.
Now available at select retail locations and online. Visit melamedcbd.com today and use code "MELA-20" to receive 20% off your order!