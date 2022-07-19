Melamed Original Blend Daily Wellness Premium Softgels



Our Original blend of soft gels is a CBD lover’s favorite product.

It can help promote balance and help your body function at its best. The synergy effect, which is promoted by our CBD blend, helps decrease stress and tension all day long. Its formulated with high absorption nano-technology for maximized benefits.

Easily incorporate CBD into your daily routines with this product and obtain all the benefits that come with it!



30 softgels / 25mg per serving.

Gluten-free and 0.0% THC.



Ingredients: Phytocannabinoid-Rich Hemp Extract, Polysorbate Emulsifiers, Medium Chain Triglycerides, Beta Caryophyllene, Bovine-Derived Gelatin, Glycerin, Sorbitol, Water. Contains:Tree Nuts (Coconut)



See our test results here: https://melamedcbd.com/lab-tests/

