Melamed Organic Lavender Salve



Our USDA Certified Organic CBD Salve is a great choice for those who want to experience the benefits of CBD through topical application. This burst of lavender freshness is gifted to you immediately after cracking open the jar. This welcoming and relaxing salve not only smells like a fresh field of lavender, but also delivers a fast actiing and robust relief from even the deepest aches. Skin moisturization, muscle relaxation, reduction and inflammation are only a few of the many benefits that are provided by this organically created product.



Gluten-free and 0.0% THC.



Ingredients: Organic Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Organic Cera Alba (Beeswax), Organics Cannabis Sativa (Hemp) Extract, Organic Lavandula Angustifolia (Lavender) Oil, Organic Eucalyptus Globulus Leaf Oil. Contains: Tree Nuts (Coconut)



See our test results here: https://melamedcbd.com/lab-tests/



