Reverend Smith's Organic Tart Cherry Gummy Bites with Dark Chocolate and Hibiscus Powder

Coming Soon!



Our world-renowned Reverend Smith’s Cherry CBD Gummy Bites are the creation of an award-winning master chef who formulates wonderfully decadent recipes and handcrafts each small batch individually for consistent blends of the highest quality.



Michigan is the Cherry Capital of the world and our organic tart cherries are grown on a beautiful three-generation family-owned farm on the Leelanau Peninsula of Northern Michigan.



Since 1850 this area has been identified as a prime growing location. The climate, tempered by Lake Michigan, hilly terrain, and sandy soil create perfect conditions for cultivation.



25 Gummies / 35 mg of cannabinoids per serving.

Gluten-free and 0.0% THC.



Ingredients: Granulated Sugars, Tapioca Syrup, Organic Montmorency Tart Cherry Juice, Water, Belgium Dark Chocolate Cacao, Dry Pectin, ClearIQ Specialty Flavor A500 Organic, MCT Oil (Organic Caprylic/Capric Triglycerides), Citric Acid, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Citrate, Hibiscus Powder. May contain tree nuts.



See our test results here: https://melamedcbd.com/lab-tests/

