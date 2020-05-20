Melee Dose “Mutant Radioactive Diamonds” combine 5 of the most well known cannabinoids into 1 potent edible. These edibles are truly one of a kind and boasts 4mg of Delta 9 THC, 10mg of Delta 8 THC, 10mg of Delta 10 THC, and 9mg of HHC.



Rumor has it that these luminescent green diamonds are so potent that consumers may experience super-strength, time travel, and mutation into the best version of themself.



Infused with terpenes from the strain Pink Candy Kush, Melee Dose Mutant Radioactive Diamonds pack a heavy punch with both relaxing and mental-stimulating effects.

