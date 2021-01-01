Loading…
CBD Cuticle Oil X Lavender & Rosemary (THC-Free)

by Meli Botanicals
About this product

INGREDIENTS
Sweet Almond Oil, Jojoba Oil, THC Free CBD, Hemp Oil, Vitamin E Oil, Essential Oils of Lavender, Rosemary, and Frankincense.

HOW TO USE
Apply 2-3 drops per hand onto each cuticle, let sit for 1-2 minutes, and massage. Avoid washing/wetting hands for at least an hour.

DOSAGE INSTRUCTION
50mg (0.5 fluid oz.), Serving size: 5-10 drops
About this brand

Meli Botanicals
Our Whole Plant CBD and THC-FREE CBD X HERBs have unique properties that can enhance our friends, family, customers, and even our beloved pet’s lives every day!

Great to manage:
- Chronic Pain Relief
- Inflammation
- Joint Pains
- Insomnia
- Anxiety
- Hair Loss
- Dried Cuticles
& much more

Visit our website to learn more!
www.melibotanicals.com