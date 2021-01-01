About this product
Our CBD vastly increases blood flow and in combination with Papaya seed, Jojoba, and other essential oils will improve skin elasticity, reduce fine lines and wrinkles, promote regeneration, and brighten.
INGREDIENTS
Jojoba Oil, Papaya Oil, Hemp Oil, THC Free CBD, Vitamin E Oil, Frankincense, Lavender, Rosemary, and Patchouli.
HOW TO USE
Apply serum to a clean damp face. Start with 3-4 drops in hands, rub together and gently massage into skin.
DOSAGE INSTRUCTION
50mg (0.5 fluid oz.), Serving size: 3-4 drops
About this brand
Meli Botanicals
Our Whole Plant CBD and THC-FREE CBD X HERBs have unique properties that can enhance our friends, family, customers, and even our beloved pet’s lives every day!
Great to manage:
- Chronic Pain Relief
- Inflammation
- Joint Pains
- Insomnia
- Anxiety
- Hair Loss
- Dried Cuticles
& much more
Visit our website to learn more!
www.melibotanicals.com
