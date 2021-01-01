About this product

Our Sleep Aid Gummies are Great to Manage:

• Falling Asleep

• Sleep Cycles

• Calms Mind and Body

• Increase Productivity



THC-Free (For people who get drug tested)



INGREDIENTS

Filtered Water, Sugar, Gelatin, Adipic Acid, Citric Acid, Natural Flavoring, CBD Isolate, Valerian Root, Chamomile, Honey, Corn Starch, Contains less than 2% of Disodium Phosphate and Sodium Citrate, Fumaric Acid, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Blue.



HOW TO USE

If new to CBD, take ½ gummy, 2 times a day for 10 days. If you have used CBD recently, take it as needed.



DOSAGE INSTRUCTION

20mg Per Gummy, Serving Size: 1 gummy, Servings per package 20