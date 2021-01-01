Loading…
CBD Gummies X Valerian Root (Sleep) (THC Free) (200mg)

by Meli Botanicals
About this product

Our Sleep Aid Gummies are Great to Manage:
• Falling Asleep
• Sleep Cycles
• Calms Mind and Body
• Increase Productivity

THC-Free (For people who get drug tested)

INGREDIENTS
Filtered Water, Sugar, Gelatin, Adipic Acid, Citric Acid, Natural Flavoring, CBD Isolate, Valerian Root, Chamomile, Honey, Corn Starch, Contains less than 2% of Disodium Phosphate and Sodium Citrate, Fumaric Acid, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Blue.

HOW TO USE
If new to CBD, take ½ gummy, 2 times a day for 10 days. If you have used CBD recently, take it as needed.

DOSAGE INSTRUCTION
20mg Per Gummy, Serving Size: 1 gummy, Servings per package 20
About this brand

Meli Botanicals
Our Whole Plant CBD and THC-FREE CBD X HERBs have unique properties that can enhance our friends, family, customers, and even our beloved pet’s lives every day!

Great to manage:
- Chronic Pain Relief
- Inflammation
- Joint Pains
- Insomnia
- Anxiety
- Hair Loss
- Dried Cuticles
& much more

Visit our website to learn more!
www.melibotanicals.com