About this product
INGREDIENTS
Sweet Almond Oil, Hemp Oil, THC Free CBD Oil, Vitamin E Oil, Essential Oils of Cinnamon, Cedarwood, and Patchouli.
HOW TO USE
Place 1-2 drops on the hood/top of the clitoris and gently massage. Avoid internal urethra and vaginal contact. Wait about 5 minutes for the warming sensation to begin.
DOSAGE INSTRUCTION
50mg (0.5 fluid oz.), Serving size: 1-2 drops
About this brand
Meli Botanicals
Our Whole Plant CBD and THC-FREE CBD X HERBs have unique properties that can enhance our friends, family, customers, and even our beloved pet’s lives every day!
Great to manage:
- Chronic Pain Relief
- Inflammation
- Joint Pains
- Insomnia
- Anxiety
- Hair Loss
- Dried Cuticles
& much more
Visit our website to learn more!
www.melibotanicals.com
