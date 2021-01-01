About this product
Meli Botanicals Body Aid CBD drops are infused with Turmeric, Ginger, and Black Pepper. This all-natural combination works to support your physical pain response and addresses the symptoms at the root.
Our Inflammation Aid is Great to Manage:
• Healthy Inflammatory Response
• Daily Discomfort
• Healthy Joints
• Immune Support
BLACK DROPPER: Whole Plant
WHITE DROPPER: THC-Free (For people who get drug tested)
HOW TO USE
Place dropper with tincture dosage under the tongue. Hold for 20-30 seconds then swallow. This will allow the CBD to quickly be absorbed into the bloodstream. If you are new to CBD, use it twice daily for a minimum of 10 days. If you have used CBD recently, take it as needed.
INGREDIENTS
Whole Plant Ingredients:
Premium MCT (Medium Chain Triglyceride) Oil, Whole Plant CBD Oil, Vitamin E Oil, Turmeric, Ginger, Black Pepper.
THC Free Ingredients:
Premium MCT (Medium Chain Triglyceride) Oil, THC Free CBD Oil, Vitamin E Oil, Turmeric, Ginger, Black Pepper.
DOSAGE INSTRUCTION
600mg (1.0oz), Serving Size: 0.5 ml = Half Dropper: 10mg CBD Twice a Day for 10 days.
About this brand
Meli Botanicals
Our Whole Plant CBD and THC-FREE CBD X HERBs have unique properties that can enhance our friends, family, customers, and even our beloved pet’s lives every day!
Great to manage:
- Chronic Pain Relief
- Inflammation
- Joint Pains
- Insomnia
- Anxiety
- Hair Loss
- Dried Cuticles
& much more
Visit our website to learn more!
www.melibotanicals.com
