About this product
Ingredients: Delta-8, HHC, CBD, CBG, THCv, Cannabis derived Forbidden Fruit Terpenes.
High on energy and low on anxiety, mouth-watering flavor, the highest-quality extract on the market. Mellow Fellow’s NEW Da Vinci’s Clarity Blend fuses Forbidden Fruit Cannabis Terpenes, Delta-8, HHC, CBD, CBG & THCv to bring a connoisseur vaping experience that is perfect for your active lifestyle.
High on energy and low on anxiety, mouth-watering flavor, the highest-quality extract on the market. Mellow Fellow’s NEW Da Vinci’s Clarity Blend fuses Forbidden Fruit Cannabis Terpenes, Delta-8, HHC, CBD, CBG & THCv to bring a connoisseur vaping experience that is perfect for your active lifestyle.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Mellow Fellow
We are a team of PhD’s that use our expertise to produce premium hemp derived extracts. Our mission is to provide safe, pure, and effective products. We provide up-to- date certificates with every batch of products we produce. We’ve dedicated years to develop the knowledge necessary to formulate, source, and produce the highest quality products in the industry.