About this product
The ultimate indica, Grandaddy Purp is the legend that lives on. Every hit serves up bold grape notes with smooth earthy undertones, and that unmistakable purple haze vibe all wrapped into a sleek, rechargeable 1g THC vape device. With this vape there are no frills and no fake flavors- just pure, potent cannabis oil that delivers.
Vibe: Mellow. Sleepy. Calm.
Flavor: Sweet grape, earthy finish
100% pure cannabis concentrate
Vibe: Mellow. Sleepy. Calm.
Flavor: Sweet grape, earthy finish
100% pure cannabis concentrate
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.view similar products
About this product
The ultimate indica, Grandaddy Purp is the legend that lives on. Every hit serves up bold grape notes with smooth earthy undertones, and that unmistakable purple haze vibe all wrapped into a sleek, rechargeable 1g THC vape device. With this vape there are no frills and no fake flavors- just pure, potent cannabis oil that delivers.
Vibe: Mellow. Sleepy. Calm.
Flavor: Sweet grape, earthy finish
100% pure cannabis concentrate
Vibe: Mellow. Sleepy. Calm.
Flavor: Sweet grape, earthy finish
100% pure cannabis concentrate
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Mellow Fellow
We are a team of PhD’s that use our expertise to produce premium hemp derived extracts. Our mission is to provide safe, pure, and effective products. We provide up-to- date certificates with every batch of products we produce. We’ve dedicated years to develop the knowledge necessary to formulate, source, and produce the highest quality products in the industry.
Notice a problem?Report this item