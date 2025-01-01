About this product
AK-47 (Hybrid) 1g All-in-One THC Device
AK-47 is the hybrid that hits all the right notes. The effects? A perfect mix of heady euphoria and mellow body vibes. Creative enough to keep the ideas flowing, relaxed enough to keep you grounded, it’s ideal for all-day balance. Expect earthy, skunky flavors layered with sweet floral undertones, delivered clean through a discreet, all-in-one 1g THC vape device.
Vibe: Hungry. Happy. Talkative
Flavor: Skunk, tobacco, earthy
100% pure cannabis concentrate
AK-47 is the hybrid that hits all the right notes. The effects? A perfect mix of heady euphoria and mellow body vibes. Creative enough to keep the ideas flowing, relaxed enough to keep you grounded, it’s ideal for all-day balance. Expect earthy, skunky flavors layered with sweet floral undertones, delivered clean through a discreet, all-in-one 1g THC vape device.
Vibe: Hungry. Happy. Talkative
Flavor: Skunk, tobacco, earthy
100% pure cannabis concentrate
About this brand
Mellow Fellow
We are a team of PhD’s that use our expertise to produce premium hemp derived extracts. Our mission is to provide safe, pure, and effective products. We provide up-to- date certificates with every batch of products we produce. We’ve dedicated years to develop the knowledge necessary to formulate, source, and produce the highest quality products in the industry.
