Mellow Fellow
About this product
Our vape cartridges are responsibly formulated using only two ingredients, 100% all-natural premium cannabis oils and STRAIN SPECIFIC cannabis derived terpenes. We will never cut or dilute our cartridges.
Our Terpenes are extracted via distillation of strain specific cannabis live resin and shatter. If you don’t think these are the best cartridges you’ve ever had, we’ll give you your money back.
The quality of our product and well-being of our customers is our #1 priority.
Delta-8 is a naturally occurring compound found in hemp with anti-nausea, appetite-stimulating, anti-anxiety, pain relieving, and neuroprotective properties.
Our Delta-8 oils are produced from hemp, legally and responsibly by PhD chemists, testing at over 95% with the rest being cannabinoid minors.
Delta-8 binds to your endocannabinoid systems in your body, which causes a release of dopamine in the brain, causing a sense of euphoria, relaxation, and relief of anxiety.
Please Note: We use high quality Cartology cartridges with ceramic wick atomizers that absorb oil after filling. Although some cartridges may appear to be under-filled, it is really just the priming of the wick.
Our Terpenes are extracted via distillation of strain specific cannabis live resin and shatter. If you don’t think these are the best cartridges you’ve ever had, we’ll give you your money back.
The quality of our product and well-being of our customers is our #1 priority.
Delta-8 is a naturally occurring compound found in hemp with anti-nausea, appetite-stimulating, anti-anxiety, pain relieving, and neuroprotective properties.
Our Delta-8 oils are produced from hemp, legally and responsibly by PhD chemists, testing at over 95% with the rest being cannabinoid minors.
Delta-8 binds to your endocannabinoid systems in your body, which causes a release of dopamine in the brain, causing a sense of euphoria, relaxation, and relief of anxiety.
Please Note: We use high quality Cartology cartridges with ceramic wick atomizers that absorb oil after filling. Although some cartridges may appear to be under-filled, it is really just the priming of the wick.
Purple Punch effects
Reported by real people like you
1,033 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
36% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
16% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!