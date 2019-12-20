About this product

Our vape cartridges are responsibly formulated using only two ingredients, 100% all-natural premium cannabis oils and STRAIN SPECIFIC cannabis derived terpenes. We will never cut or dilute our cartridges.



Our Terpenes are extracted via distillation of strain specific cannabis live resin and shatter. If you don’t think these are the best cartridges you’ve ever had, we’ll give you your money back.



The quality of our product and well-being of our customers is our #1 priority.



Delta-8 is a naturally occurring compound found in hemp with anti-nausea, appetite-stimulating, anti-anxiety, pain relieving, and neuroprotective properties.



Our Delta-8 oils are produced from hemp, legally and responsibly by PhD chemists, testing at over 95% with the rest being cannabinoid minors.



Delta-8 binds to your endocannabinoid systems in your body, which causes a release of dopamine in the brain, causing a sense of euphoria, relaxation, and relief of anxiety.



Please Note: We use high quality Cartology cartridges with ceramic wick atomizers that absorb oil after filling. Although some cartridges may appear to be under-filled, it is really just the priming of the wick.



