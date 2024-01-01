- .5g live resin cannabis oil 510 thread cartridge

- Strain-specific live resin extracted in-house from fresh-frozen flower

- Clean, high-potency cannabis concentrate. 100% cannabis. No additives, no cutting agents, fillers or botanical products

- Custom proprietary hardware and design



Blackberry Kush is an indica dominant strain created through crossing Afghani and Blackberry. There is a pretty good reason why the strain is referred to as Blackberry. It tastes amazing and smooth just like a bowl of fruit. If you are looking for a daytime strain, you should not look any further. Blackberry offers a body and cerebral high that will overwhelm you in no time.

Show more