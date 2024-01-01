- .5g live resin cannabis oil 510 thread cartridge - Strain-specific live resin extracted in-house from fresh-frozen flower - Clean, high-potency cannabis concentrate. 100% cannabis. No additives, no cutting agents, fillers or botanical products - Custom proprietary hardware and design
Chocolate Marshmallow is an evenly balanced hybrid strain created through crossing the potent Gorilla Glue #4 X Mint Chocolate Chip strains. If you're looking for a bud with a truly delicious flavor and soothing full-bodied effects, Chocolate Marshmallow is totally for you.
