0.5 G Chocolate Marshmallows Live Resin Cart (H)

by Melted
THC —CBD —

About this product

- .5g live resin cannabis oil 510 thread cartridge
- Strain-specific live resin extracted in-house from fresh-frozen flower
- Clean, high-potency cannabis concentrate. 100% cannabis. No additives, no cutting agents, fillers or botanical products
- Custom proprietary hardware and design

Chocolate Marshmallow is an evenly balanced hybrid strain created through crossing the potent Gorilla Glue #4 X Mint Chocolate Chip strains. If you're looking for a bud with a truly delicious flavor and soothing full-bodied effects, Chocolate Marshmallow is totally for you.

About this brand

Melted
With decades of experience in the largest cannabis markets, we know exactly what goes into making the highest-quality product.

Ultimately, we’re about preserving and highlighting the power of the plant, and the culture around it. It’s the culture we share.

License(s)

  • AZ, US: The Kind Relief Inc. | #000000049DCHRR00713151
