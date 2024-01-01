0.5 G Fire OG Live Resin Cart (I)

by Melted
THC —CBD —

About this product

- .5g live resin cannabis oil 510 thread cartridge
- Strain-specific live resin extracted in-house from fresh-frozen flower
- Clean, high-potency cannabis concentrate. 100% cannabis. No additives, no cutting agents, fillers or botanical products
- Custom proprietary hardware and design

Fire OG is an indica dominant hybrid strain created through crossing OG Kush X San Fernando Valley OG Kush. Users describe the Fire OG high as having an instant creative uplifting sense of motivation and determination. You'll feel a rush of energy that leaves you euphoric and stimulated. This slowly fades into an intense couch lock with an insane case of the munchies and complete and utter sedation. As the high starts to wane, you'll be eased into a deep and peaceful sleep.

No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Melted
Melted
Shop products
With decades of experience in the largest cannabis markets, we know exactly what goes into making the highest-quality product.

Ultimately, we’re about preserving and highlighting the power of the plant, and the culture around it. It’s the culture we share.

License(s)

  • AZ, US: The Kind Relief Inc. | #000000049DCHRR00713151
