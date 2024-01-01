- .5g live resin cannabis oil 510 thread cartridge

- Strain-specific live resin extracted in-house from fresh-frozen flower

- Clean, high-potency cannabis concentrate. 100% cannabis. No additives, no cutting agents, fillers or botanical products

- Custom proprietary hardware and design



Fire OG is an indica dominant hybrid strain created through crossing OG Kush X San Fernando Valley OG Kush. Users describe the Fire OG high as having an instant creative uplifting sense of motivation and determination. You'll feel a rush of energy that leaves you euphoric and stimulated. This slowly fades into an intense couch lock with an insane case of the munchies and complete and utter sedation. As the high starts to wane, you'll be eased into a deep and peaceful sleep.

