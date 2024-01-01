- .5g live resin cannabis oil 510 thread cartridge - Strain-specific live resin extracted in-house from fresh-frozen flower - Clean, high-potency cannabis concentrate. 100% cannabis. No additives, no cutting agents, fillers or botanical products - Custom proprietary hardware and design
Forum Cookies is a phenotype of the infamous Girl Scout Cookies strain, an indica dominant hybrid strain created through a cross of the infamous Durban Poison X Cherry Kush strains. Even with its rarity, Forum Cookies is a great choice for anyone who loves a classic GSC high but with a sativa twist.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!