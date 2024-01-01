- .5g live resin cannabis oil 510 thread cartridge

- Strain-specific live resin extracted in-house from fresh-frozen flower

- Clean, high-potency cannabis concentrate. 100% cannabis. No additives, no cutting agents, fillers or botanical products

- Custom proprietary hardware and design



Mandarin Cookies is sativa dominant hybrid strain created through crossing the classic Cookies X Mandarin Sunset strains. If you're looking for a super bright flavor and a loud high, you've found it! Mandarin Cookies packs a sharp tangy citrus flavor with hints of rich nutty herbs upon exhale, almost like an almond cookie! The aroma is very earthy and kushy with a sour tangerine overtone that turns slightly pungent as the nugs are burned.

Show more