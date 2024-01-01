- .5g live resin cannabis oil 510 thread cartridge - Strain-specific live resin extracted in-house from fresh-frozen flower - Clean, high-potency cannabis concentrate. 100% cannabis. No additives, no cutting agents, fillers or botanical products - Custom proprietary hardware and design
Trop-Kwon-Do is a hybrid strain created through crossing Do-si-Do and Tropicana Cookies. This strain hits you fast and hard with a cerebral rush of euphoric energy that lasts for only a few moments before fading into a happy stoney introspection.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!