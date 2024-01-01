- Pack of five .5g single-source pre-rolls - Our house flower blend infused with THCa diamonds & strain-specific HTE sauce - Durable tin with smell-proof bag insert - Ceramic mouthpiece tip for optimal mouthfeel, smoother draws and cooler temperature hits
Gush Mints: This is an indica dominant hybrid strain created through crossing the classic Kush Mints X F1 Durbs X Gushers.
Sour Apple Gelato: This is a hybrid strain created through crossing Sour Apple and Cinderella 99.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!