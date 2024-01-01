- Pack of five .5g single-source pre-rolls - Our house flower blend infused with THCa diamonds & strain-specific HTE sauce - Durable tin with smell-proof bag insert - Ceramic mouthpiece tip for optimal mouthfeel, smoother draws and cooler temperature hits
Motor Breath: This strain is an indica-dominant hybrid created through crossing the classic Chem D and SFV OG.
Full Gas #20: This is a hybrid strain created through crossing Exodus Cheese and Sherbet OG.
