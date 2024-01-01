2.5 G Pink Certz x Hawaiian Dream HTE Infused Pre-roll (H)

by Melted
THC —CBD —

About this product

Hawaiian Dream: This is sativa hybrid strain created as a delicious cross between the hugely popular Blue Dream X Maui Wowie strains.

Pink Certz: This strain is created through crossing the potent The Menthol X Grape Gasoline strains.

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Melted
Melted
Shop products
With decades of experience in the largest cannabis markets, we know exactly what goes into making the highest-quality product.

Ultimately, we’re about preserving and highlighting the power of the plant, and the culture around it. It’s the culture we share.

License(s)

  • AZ, US: The Kind Relief Inc. | #000000049DCHRR00713151
Notice a problem?Report this item