Branding New businesses are popping up all the time in the Cannabis industry, but only a handful of brands. Branding is the difference between building a following and setting trends, or just being another cannabusiness that fades into the smoke. Design The first interaction your customers will have with your business is usually with your designs. Your logo. Your packaging. Your advertisements. Many times it’s the difference between a person buying and remembering or moving on and forgetting. Don’t get lost in the sea of green. Web Development The Cannabis Industry is not new. How we market it is. The internet is the most powerful communication tool ever created which makes it the most powerful marketing tool ever created. Our websites don’t just exist, they grow. SEO Proper SEO is to your business what beneficial mycorrhizae is to your plants. Constantly working 24/7 to help your business grow. Create good content, target it right, and network with the right websites and you have a recipe for consistent online growth. Strategy What is your website suppose to do? Do you need Facebook and Instagram? How do they help your marketing? What are you suppose to do first? Where should you advertise? There are a lot of questions… We’ve been actively marketing cannabusinesses for years and can help you make a plan. Launching So you’ve been making rosin for years, or been growing for generations, and it’s time to start telling the world. Making sure your brand launch goes well is like prepping your soil. Prep it right and you have a lot fewer headaches down the road. Let us make sure your press releases are right, the buzz is built, and the systems are in place to make your life easier going forward.