Banana OG definitely earned her name with a smell and flavor of overripe bananas. Known as a creeper with a potency that is sky high. This is not the strain to smoke when you have stuff to do. It won’t put you to sleep as much as it just makes you feel comatose. Lets you live in your own head for a bit, very introspective yet no anxiety. This is a strain you smoke and then tell a complete stranger your complicated theories on the origins of life.