About this product
This cultivar evokes the mysticism inherent to the bisti badlands of new mexico. Bisti Badlands has very complex ﬂavors of gassy grapes with hints of sea-breeze. Offers a nice mix of mental energy and a full-bodied buzzing. We urge you to go easy on this one unless you are prepared for a wild ride through your mind and body.
About this brand
Meraki Gardens
We are a Female owned and Family operated indoor garden. We have a passion for organic cultivation and we are proud to be clean green certified and Kosher certified. Being mindful of the environment and our impact that it has on the Earth is apart of our everyday practice. We focus on sustainable growing practices and finding ways to lower our carbon footprint. Ensuring that you feel good about consuming Meraki Flower. We cater to each and every plant giving it the same amount of love and attention, leaving you high with good vibrations and an experience you wont forget.