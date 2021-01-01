About this product

Born in the days of grunge, The Spice Girls, and Y2K, Bubba Diagonal is a blast from the past. This has been a favorite for indica lovers for more than a decade. It has a citrus aroma wrapped up with a delicious earthiness. You will be left with an aftertaste of a warm cup of coffee. It’s perfect for curling up after a busy day with your favorite book just to fall into a deep slumber.