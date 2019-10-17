About this product
phenotype of the infamous AK47 strain
with intense sativa effects. Each one of the
buds are smothered in trichomes and they
have a reddish silver color with orange
hairs that entrap a skunky dead cherry
aroma. You may find a lack of a ceiling on
this high, in other words the more you
smoke the higher you will soar. "
About this strain
Cherry AK-47 is a rare cherry-scented phenotype of AK-47. With its reddish-purple coloration and berry aroma, it's no wonder how Cherry AK-47 got its name. This strain's flavors are described as smooth cherry with a creamy sandalwood aftertaste. Cherry AK-47 creeps up from cerebral stimulation to complete body relaxation, providing a balance of effects.
