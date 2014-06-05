Navigate the planes of time and space with Dr. Who which has an alluring smell, that will actually remind you of a fruit salad. Not only will you feel focused, but you will feel as though you can take on the world itself. Even though at times you may feel as though something is weighing down on you, you will still be able to move around freely. It is perfect for calming your senses and will allow you to perform better than you could have ever before.