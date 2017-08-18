About this product
About this strain
East Coast Sour Diesel is a fast-acting attitude-lifter that patients love. This strain has a sour lemon smell and taste that’s crisp and uplifting. East Coast Sour Diesel is powerful so new patients should be cautious. Those looking to alleviate anxiety or get some sleep may want to skip this high-energy medicine.
ECSD effects
Reported by real people like you
185 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
60% of people report feeling energetic
Euphoric
58% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
32% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
24% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
About this brand
Meraki Gardens
We are a Female owned and Family operated indoor garden. We have a passion for organic cultivation and we are proud to be clean green certified and Kosher certified. Being mindful of the environment and our impact that it has on the Earth is apart of our everyday practice. We focus on sustainable growing practices and finding ways to lower our carbon footprint. Ensuring that you feel good about consuming Meraki Flower. We cater to each and every plant giving it the same amount of love and attention, leaving you high with good vibrations and an experience you wont forget.