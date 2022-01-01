About this product
Floruit is Latin for flourish. When we cleanse
our internal world and raise our awareness
through our meditation, we Floruit. The
perfect way to start your meditation is toking
with this strain. You will get a burst of flavors
that are nutty and sweet. Your body will be
overcome with an incredible body high that
ignites your body into a state of total bliss.
About this brand
Meraki Gardens
We are a Female owned and Family operated indoor garden. We have a passion for organic cultivation and we are proud to be clean green certified and Kosher certified. Being mindful of the environment and our impact that it has on the Earth is apart of our everyday practice. We focus on sustainable growing practices and finding ways to lower our carbon footprint. Ensuring that you feel good about consuming Meraki Flower. We cater to each and every plant giving it the same amount of love and attention, leaving you high with good vibrations and an experience you wont forget.