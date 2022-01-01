About this product
This cross makes for an interesting aroma profile. The GMO Cookies takes over with it’s pungent intense aroma of sweaty gym socks and yet you get a hint of fruitiness from the Mai Tai. You will be embodied with a super uplifting high that creates the perfect recipe for a lazy afternoon spent with friends or family. You will find yourself oozing in deep conversation feeling a bit social and outgoing. A body buzz will start to creep up and take over your senses and soon enough you will find yourself immovable from your location.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Meraki Gardens
We are a Female owned and Family operated indoor garden. We have a passion for organic cultivation and we are proud to be clean green certified and Kosher certified. Being mindful of the environment and our impact that it has on the Earth is apart of our everyday practice. We focus on sustainable growing practices and finding ways to lower our carbon footprint. Ensuring that you feel good about consuming Meraki Flower. We cater to each and every plant giving it the same amount of love and attention, leaving you high with good vibrations and an experience you wont forget.