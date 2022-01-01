This cross makes for an interesting aroma profile. The GMO Cookies takes over with it’s pungent intense aroma of sweaty gym socks and yet you get a hint of fruitiness from the Mai Tai. You will be embodied with a super uplifting high that creates the perfect recipe for a lazy afternoon spent with friends or family. You will find yourself oozing in deep conversation feeling a bit social and outgoing. A body buzz will start to creep up and take over your senses and soon enough you will find yourself immovable from your location.