Known for its super pungent aroma and heavily sedative high, this has become a people favorite. This bud has a delicious carbonated effect on the mouth, while the aroma is very pungent, reminds me of being in an elevator full of people who forgot to put deodorant on. The high is truly one to behold, with long-lasting effects that will have you ﬂying high and staying there for hours on end before you fade away into a deep and peaceful sleep. You'll feel totally relaxed and lifted with a deep sense of relaxation that permeates both mind and body with heavily sedative effects.