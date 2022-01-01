About this product
Known for its super pungent aroma and heavily sedative high, this has become a people favorite. This bud has a delicious carbonated effect on the mouth, while the aroma is very pungent, reminds me of being in an elevator full of people who forgot to put deodorant on. The high is truly one to behold, with long-lasting effects that will have you ﬂying high and staying there for hours on end before you fade away into a deep and peaceful sleep. You'll feel totally relaxed and lifted with a deep sense of relaxation that permeates both mind and body with heavily sedative effects.
We are a Female owned and Family operated indoor garden. We have a passion for organic cultivation and we are proud to be clean green certified and Kosher certified. Being mindful of the environment and our impact that it has on the Earth is apart of our everyday practice. We focus on sustainable growing practices and finding ways to lower our carbon footprint. Ensuring that you feel good about consuming Meraki Flower. We cater to each and every plant giving it the same amount of love and attention, leaving you high with good vibrations and an experience you wont forget.