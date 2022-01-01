About this product
This indica-dominant hybrid strain has a terpene
profile that gives it a scent and flavor reminiscent of
sweet jelly cookies. Although an overtone of damp
earth is present, a deep inhalation of its scent will
bring out this strain’s delicious cookie-like qualities.
Grape Animals has the effect of a heavy body high
that eliminates both unease and stress of body and
mind. You can relax after a long day’s work or enjoy
doing lazy-day activities with family or friends.
Meraki Gardens
We are a Female owned and Family operated indoor garden. We have a passion for organic cultivation and we are proud to be clean green certified and Kosher certified. Being mindful of the environment and our impact that it has on the Earth is apart of our everyday practice. We focus on sustainable growing practices and finding ways to lower our carbon footprint. Ensuring that you feel good about consuming Meraki Flower. We cater to each and every plant giving it the same amount of love and attention, leaving you high with good vibrations and an experience you wont forget.