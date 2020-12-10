About this product
Grateful Breath is a rare indica dominant hybrid strain with a unique aroma blending herbal spices and berries together. This bud has instant effects that leave you totally calm and grateful for anything and everything happening around you. You'll feel a euphoric onset a few minutes after your last toke, ﬁlling your mind with pure happiness and ﬁlling your lungs with lifted expansive energy. As the high builds, your physical form will start to fade into a state of relaxation with a deep permeating calm that ﬁlls both mind and body.
About this strain
Coming from the Gage Green Group, Grateful Breath is a cross of OG Kush Breath and Joseph OG that instantly became a staple in their lineup. With frosty trichomes on light green (almost white) flowers, this strain produces dense kushy eye candy that puts out a gassy kush and sweet cookie terpene profile. Grateful Breath is an excellent choice for those who want some straight gas that will send you all the way to the couch.
Grateful Breath effects
Reported by real people like you
18 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
72% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Headache
5% of people report feeling headache
Pain
11% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
11% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
5% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Meraki Gardens
We are a Female owned and Family operated indoor garden. We have a passion for organic cultivation and we are proud to be clean green certified and Kosher certified. Being mindful of the environment and our impact that it has on the Earth is apart of our everyday practice. We focus on sustainable growing practices and finding ways to lower our carbon footprint. Ensuring that you feel good about consuming Meraki Flower. We cater to each and every plant giving it the same amount of love and attention, leaving you high with good vibrations and an experience you wont forget.