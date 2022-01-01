About this product
Grateful Breath is a rare indica dominant hybrid strain with a unique aroma blending herbal spices and berries together. This bud has instant effects that leave you totally calm and grateful for anything and everything happening around you. You'll feel a euphoric onset a few minutes after your last toke, ﬁlling your mind with pure happiness and ﬁlling your lungs with lifted expansive energy. As the high builds, your physical form will start to fade into a state of relaxation with a deep permeating calm that ﬁlls both mind and body.
Meraki Gardens
We are a Female owned and Family operated indoor garden. We have a passion for organic cultivation and we are proud to be clean green certified and Kosher certified. Being mindful of the environment and our impact that it has on the Earth is apart of our everyday practice. We focus on sustainable growing practices and finding ways to lower our carbon footprint. Ensuring that you feel good about consuming Meraki Flower. We cater to each and every plant giving it the same amount of love and attention, leaving you high with good vibrations and an experience you wont forget.