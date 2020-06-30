About this product
Cherry Pie x Joseph F1
Indica Dominant
About this strain
Coming from the Gage Green Group, Grateful Breath is a cross of OG Kush Breath and Joseph OG that instantly became a staple in their lineup. With frosty trichomes on light green (almost white) flowers, this strain produces dense kushy eye candy that puts out a gassy kush and sweet cookie terpene profile. Grateful Breath is an excellent choice for those who want some straight gas that will send you all the way to the couch.
Grateful Breath effects
Reported by real people like you
16 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
56% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Headache
6% of people report feeling headache
Pain
12% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
12% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
6% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
27% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Meraki Gardens
We are a Female owned and Family operated indoor garden. We have a passion for organic cultivation and we are proud to be clean green certified and Kosher certified. Being mindful of the environment and our impact that it has on the Earth is apart of our everyday practice. We focus on sustainable growing practices and finding ways to lower our carbon footprint. Ensuring that you feel good about consuming Meraki Flower. We cater to each and every plant giving it the same amount of love and attention, leaving you high with good vibrations and an experience you wont forget.