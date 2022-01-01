About this product
This spicy combo really brings your taste buds to new depths. A sweetness comes through once you have started toking, leaving you wanting even more. The high starts with a cerebral rush that smashes its way into your brain, edging out any negative or racing thoughts and replacing them with pure euphoric creativity. As your mind rises, your body will begin to fall into a deeply relaxing state that can render you immovable if you're not careful.
We are a Female owned and Family operated indoor garden. We have a passion for organic cultivation and we are proud to be clean green certified and Kosher certified. Being mindful of the environment and our impact that it has on the Earth is apart of our everyday practice. We focus on sustainable growing practices and finding ways to lower our carbon footprint. Ensuring that you feel good about consuming Meraki Flower. We cater to each and every plant giving it the same amount of love and attention, leaving you high with good vibrations and an experience you wont forget.