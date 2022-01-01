Indiana Bubblegum is insanely delicious. It has an earthy ﬂoral aroma with a berry bubblegum ﬂavor. The effects are euphoric and uplifting, you will be ﬂying high and staying there. It starts in the head with a growing sense of true happiness that sends your mood to the stars and pushes away all the negative thoughts. A sense of creativity will accompany this blissful state. As your body settles into the relaxation you will have a slight pang of hunger, leaving you reaching for anything to snack on.