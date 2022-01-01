About this product
Indiana Bubblegum is insanely delicious. It has an earthy ﬂoral aroma with a berry bubblegum ﬂavor. The effects are euphoric and uplifting, you will be ﬂying high and staying there. It starts in the head with a growing sense of true happiness that sends your mood to the stars and pushes away all the negative thoughts. A sense of creativity will accompany this blissful state. As your body settles into the relaxation you will have a slight pang of hunger, leaving you reaching for anything to snack on.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Meraki Gardens
We are a Female owned and Family operated indoor garden. We have a passion for organic cultivation and we are proud to be clean green certified and Kosher certified. Being mindful of the environment and our impact that it has on the Earth is apart of our everyday practice. We focus on sustainable growing practices and finding ways to lower our carbon footprint. Ensuring that you feel good about consuming Meraki Flower. We cater to each and every plant giving it the same amount of love and attention, leaving you high with good vibrations and an experience you wont forget.