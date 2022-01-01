Lost Tribe is very trichome-laden and sticky to the touch. Breaking apart these frosty nugs produces a heavy kush aroma that is woody, a little earthy and ends on a sweet note in both ﬂavor and smell. The thick smoke produced a sharp ﬂavor of pine with a hint of clove sweetness at the end. It starts with cerebral euphoria and sets in a calmness to your mind and body. You immediately feel your body sink into your seat. This strain is great for stress, but won’t leave you very active as its mellowing effects will set in.