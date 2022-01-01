About this product
Lost Tribe is very trichome-laden and sticky to the touch. Breaking apart these frosty nugs produces a heavy kush aroma that is woody, a little earthy and ends on a sweet note in both ﬂavor and smell. The thick smoke produced a sharp ﬂavor of pine with a hint of clove sweetness at the end. It starts with cerebral euphoria and sets in a calmness to your mind and body. You immediately feel your body sink into your seat. This strain is great for stress, but won’t leave you very active as its mellowing effects will set in.
We are a Female owned and Family operated indoor garden. We have a passion for organic cultivation and we are proud to be clean green certified and Kosher certified. Being mindful of the environment and our impact that it has on the Earth is apart of our everyday practice. We focus on sustainable growing practices and finding ways to lower our carbon footprint. Ensuring that you feel good about consuming Meraki Flower. We cater to each and every plant giving it the same amount of love and attention, leaving you high with good vibrations and an experience you wont forget.