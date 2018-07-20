About this product
Mangos and marijuana go together. The fruit is
known to enhance the high for people. Meraki
Mango tastes like you dipped a mango into sugar.
It’s such a well balanced hybrid you could be at a
party all night having a great time and by the time
you want to fall asleep you will find your body
already relaxed in a state of euphoria. Whether
you want to go to a party or chill watching netflix
guaranteed Meraki Mango will make an
unforgettable experience.
About this strain
The Mango Kush marijuana strain tastes similar to the actual mango fruit, with a distinct kush flavor and hints of pine on the exhale. Its buds are covered with orange pistils and are described as very dense. The plant has an average growth height of 4-5 feet. Flowering is 9-11 weeks and is a favorite with both indoor and outdoor growers. The buds have thick shiny trichomes which are evident when the bud is broken apart. The smell and taste are the same and described as mango and banana.
Mango Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
842 people told us about effects:
Feelings
Negatives
Helps with
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
54% of people report feeling relaxed
Giggly
35% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
35% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
22% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Meraki Gardens
We are a Female owned and Family operated indoor garden. We have a passion for organic cultivation and we are proud to be clean green certified and Kosher certified. Being mindful of the environment and our impact that it has on the Earth is apart of our everyday practice. We focus on sustainable growing practices and finding ways to lower our carbon footprint. Ensuring that you feel good about consuming Meraki Flower. We cater to each and every plant giving it the same amount of love and attention, leaving you high with good vibrations and an experience you wont forget.