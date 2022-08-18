About this product
Mangos and marijuana go together. The fruit is known to enhance the high for people. Meraki Mango tastes like you dipped a mango into sugar. It’s such a well balanced hybrid you could be at a party all night having a great time and by the time you want to fall asleep you will ﬁnd your body already relaxed in a state of euphoria. Whether you want to go to a party or chill watching netﬂix guaranteed Meraki Mango will make an unforgettable experience.
We are a Female owned and Family operated indoor garden. We have a passion for organic cultivation and we are proud to be clean green certified and Kosher certified. Being mindful of the environment and our impact that it has on the Earth is apart of our everyday practice. We focus on sustainable growing practices and finding ways to lower our carbon footprint. Ensuring that you feel good about consuming Meraki Flower. We cater to each and every plant giving it the same amount of love and attention, leaving you high with good vibrations and an experience you wont forget.
