This combo creates a really unique and uplifting hybrid. The sweet and earthy tones of this strain blend nicely together leaving you wanting more. This is the perfect strain after a long day and you still have things to do or want to be social. You will ﬁnd yourself in deep conversation with friends with an uplifting and energetic tone to your voice.
Meraki Gardens
We are a Female owned and Family operated indoor garden. We have a passion for organic cultivation and we are proud to be clean green certified and Kosher certified. Being mindful of the environment and our impact that it has on the Earth is apart of our everyday practice. We focus on sustainable growing practices and finding ways to lower our carbon footprint. Ensuring that you feel good about consuming Meraki Flower. We cater to each and every plant giving it the same amount of love and attention, leaving you high with good vibrations and an experience you wont forget.
020 10112054705