Mochi Gelato exudes the exact smell of the Japanese dessert. What really keeps you coming back is the underlying sweet cream aroma that’s reminiscent of your neighborhood ice cream shop. The ﬂavor is similar to chai tea, sweet with subtle hints of spicy earthiness. The thick, ﬂavorful smoke of Mochi Gelato goes down as smooth as silk. The physical alleviation is strong, but the high is still clear and bright enough for you to get the creative juices ﬂowing without clobbering the mind. Too much Mochi Gelato may lead to delicious snacks and a sound night’s rest.