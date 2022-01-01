About this product
Mochi Gelato exudes the exact smell of the Japanese dessert. What really keeps you coming back is the underlying sweet cream aroma that’s reminiscent of your neighborhood ice cream shop. The ﬂavor is similar to chai tea, sweet with subtle hints of spicy earthiness. The thick, ﬂavorful smoke of Mochi Gelato goes down as smooth as silk. The physical alleviation is strong, but the high is still clear and bright enough for you to get the creative juices ﬂowing without clobbering the mind. Too much Mochi Gelato may lead to delicious snacks and a sound night’s rest.
Meraki Gardens
We are a Female owned and Family operated indoor garden. We have a passion for organic cultivation and we are proud to be clean green certified and Kosher certified. Being mindful of the environment and our impact that it has on the Earth is apart of our everyday practice. We focus on sustainable growing practices and finding ways to lower our carbon footprint. Ensuring that you feel good about consuming Meraki Flower. We cater to each and every plant giving it the same amount of love and attention, leaving you high with good vibrations and an experience you wont forget.